UPDATE: 3 schools in Liverpool Central School District switch to online learning due to COVID-19 cases

UPDATE: The Liverpool Central School District has also been informed that a student at the Liverpool High School Annex has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Onondaga County Health Department is working to identify and notify those who came into close contact with this student.

Since more time is needed to conduct contact tracing, all Liverpool High School Annex classes will switch to online learning on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The student who tested positive and any close contacts will not be allowed to return to school until the health department clears them.

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Long Branch Elementary School and Willow Field Elementary School in the Liverpool Central School District are moving to remote learning Thursday, Nov. 12, after the school district learned staff members at both schools recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Liverpool Central School District says the Onondaga County Health Department is in the process of contacting people who may have been in close contact with the infected staff members. If anyone is identified as a close contact, they will be contacted by the health department and forced to quarantine.

Students at Long Branch and Willow Field elementary schools will be learning remotely Thursday, Nov. 12. The school district hopes to welcome back students for in-person learning Friday.

The two staff members and anyone who is identified as a close contact will not return to school until they are released from quarantine by the Onondaga County Health Department.