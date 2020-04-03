2 farmers in Cayuga Co. test positive for COVID-19

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two farmers in Cayuga County have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the Cayuga County Health Department, both farmers are males working in Auburn.
One male is in his 20s and works on an agricultural farm. The other male is in his 30s and works on a dairy farm.
The health department is working on contacting individuals who may have come in contact with the men.
To see the latest numbers for COVID-19 in Central New York, click here.
