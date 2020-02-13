2 Fort Drum soldiers accused of stealing firearms

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pair of Fort Drum soldiers have been faced with up to 10 years in prison for stealing firearms from two licensed federal firearms dealers in the north country.

Rian Patterson, 23, and Devin Diggs, 23, pleaded guilty in Syracuse Federal Court to felony charges for the burglaries in Gouverneur and De Kalb Junction last fall.

They also admitted to possessing the stolen firearms in their Fort Drum barracks, including one with a scratched off serial number.

They will be sentenced in June.

