2 injured, 1 airlifted to Upstate Hospital after rollover UTV crash in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person had to be airlifted to Upstate University Hospital Saturday night, after a UTV was involved in a rollover crash.

According to the Seneca Falls Police Department, officers responded to Farron Road for reports of an off-road UTV crash at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the UTV was traveling westbound in a field when the driver navigated a turn that caused the vehicle to rollover.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The passenger, a 23-year-old man, had to be airlifted by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in order to be treated for his injuries. His injuries however, are considered non-life-threatening.