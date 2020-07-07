2 injured after crash on State Route 49 in Constantia

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CONSTANTIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people have been injured after a crash on State Route 49 in Constantia.

The crash was between a pickup truck and a motorcycle, according to Oswego County 911.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected