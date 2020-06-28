2 injured while driving after vehicle pulls up and begins shooting on Syracuse’s South Side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were shot early Sunday morning after a vehicle pulled up next to them and began shooting.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 800 block of South Ave. near Onondaga Park a little after 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people that had just been struck by gunfire.

An investigation later revealed a woman was driving in the 800 block of South Ave. with another woman in the car as a passenger. The woman driving said a car pulled up alongside her vehicle and fired into her vehicle several times.

Police say the driver was struck in the leg, and the passenger was shot in the hand. Both women were taken to the hospital, where they are expected to survive.

As a result of the incident, a house was also struck by gunfire.

This investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9