2 killed in Monday morning crash in Oswego County

CONSTANTIA, NY (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a crash Monday morning that killed two people after a car went off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

State police say the crash happened at 5:44 a.m. when a Nissan compact SUV was traveling northbound on County Route 23 in Constantia.

Police have not released the names of the victims. They are awaiting an autopsy to positively identify the driver and passenger.

