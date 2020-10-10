2 local Regal Cinemas close due to the pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two local Regal Cinemas are now closed due to the pandemic.

This comes after owner Cineworld said it would be temporarily shuttering numerous locations because of the pandemic and a lack of Blockbuster releases.

The Great Northern Mall location had the sign taken down. The other location at ShoppingTown is also closed.

There is no word on how many jobs will be affected.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected