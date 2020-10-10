SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two local Regal Cinemas are now closed due to the pandemic.
This comes after owner Cineworld said it would be temporarily shuttering numerous locations because of the pandemic and a lack of Blockbuster releases.
The Great Northern Mall location had the sign taken down. The other location at ShoppingTown is also closed.
There is no word on how many jobs will be affected.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Baldwinsville girls top J-D behind two goals from Mimas
- Baldwinsville edges J-D in boys high school soccer action
- C-NS field hockey stays unbeaten with shutout win over F-M
- 2 local Regal Cinemas close due to the pandemic
- Family protests man’s death in shootout with Syracuse Police
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App