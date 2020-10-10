2 local Regal Cinemas close due to the pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two local Regal Cinemas are now closed due to the pandemic.

This comes after owner Cineworld said it would be temporarily shuttering numerous locations because of the pandemic and a lack of Blockbuster releases.

The Great Northern Mall location had the sign taken down. The other location at ShoppingTown is also closed.

There is no word on how many jobs will be affected.