2 local restaurants closing permanently on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has hit businesses hard and two local eateries are open for their final day on Saturday.

First, Laci’s Tapas Bar in the Hawley Green neighborhood. After struggling for months to keep up with the deficit caused by the loss of indoor seating, the restaurant will call it quits.

Laci’s Tapas Bar opened in Syracuse in 2010, according to a Facebook post.

And The Mission Restaurant in Syracuse announced their permanent closure earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, they said that, while the pandemic has had a huge impact on business, several other factors led to the difficult choice.

The Mission has operated in Syracuse for 21 years.