2 teens charged in connection to car break-ins in Town of Salina

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The public is being reminded to lock up their cars before going to bed.

Some people who forgot got their cars rifled through in the Town of Salina along Buckley Road near Salina Meadows Parkway.

While Sheriff’s deputies were responding to the car break-ins, they spotted a stolen vehicle speeding away.

They arrested two teens for the crimes, who deputies said have been caught stealing cars before.

Detectives said to do yourself a favor and lock up your cars.

Stay Connected