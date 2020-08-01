SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The public is being reminded to lock up their cars before going to bed.
Some people who forgot got their cars rifled through in the Town of Salina along Buckley Road near Salina Meadows Parkway.
While Sheriff’s deputies were responding to the car break-ins, they spotted a stolen vehicle speeding away.
They arrested two teens for the crimes, who deputies said have been caught stealing cars before.
Detectives said to do yourself a favor and lock up your cars.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 2 teens charged in connection to car break-ins in Town of Salina
- Back to school: Congress divided as schools in south prepare to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic
- Law enforcement leaders say push for police reform has gone too far
- Syracuse University releases information on how they are keeping students, public safe
- Sen. Whitehouse advocates for student loan forgiveness due to pandemic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App