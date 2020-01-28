2-month investigation of auto stripping ends in 2nd arrest

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A two-month investigation into auto stripping has ended in a second arrest in Oneida County.

Colton Shaffer, 21 of Rome, has been accused of damaging several vehicles by stealing their catalytic converters for scrap.

New York State Police said that he partnered with Richard Tennant Jr., who they arrested earlier in January.

Shaffer has been faced with an additional charge of burglary for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from cars in a barn outside of Rome. He then sold them to a business in Marcy, according to police.

Shaffer has been taken to jail on a $5,000 bail.

