SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two of three people charged with the murder of 11-year old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz are putting their fates in the hands of Onondaga County jurors after rejecting plea deals on Thursday, Oct. 19, in court.

All three suspects, Dahviere Griswold, Ra’sean Patterson, and Deckyse Bridges were given the same offer: 20 or 25 years in prison with a guilty admission immediately.

If not, they’d go to trial and face 50 years in prison.

Patterson was the only one to take the deal, admitting guilt to murdering the 11-year-old and other related charges. Patterson was 18-years-old at the time of the crime.

Griswold and Patterson declined the offer.

There will be two separate trials for Griswold and Bridges, scheduled to begin in February.

11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed feet away from her family’s home on Oakwood Avenue in January.