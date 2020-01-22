2 Oswego men charged in burglary

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are behind bars in Oswego County after being accused of burglarizing a home.
Oswego City police were called to Draper Street just after 9 a.m. on Friday, January 17.
According to police, Michael Kearns and Steven Douglas barged into a home, one armed with a knife, and demanded items.
The pair allegedly stole numerous items from the home and took off.
The victim knew the duo, according to police, and the two were found not long after the incident and taken into custody.
They have both been faced with robbery charges.
