Oneida County Executive: 2 people from Oneida County being tested for possible coronavirus

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people from Oneida County are being tested for possible coronavirus, the Oneida County Executive confirms to NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he will release more information on Wednesday, which will likely be when the test results come back from the state lab in Albany.

The possible cases are the likely reason for the unexpected closure of Rome Medical Office on James Street, but a spokesperson for Mohawk Valley Health Systems have not responded to NewsChannel 9.

It’s not known if the office, which includes labs for St. Elizabeth Medical Center, will reopen on Wednesday.

Patients with appointments at the office have been notified, according to Mohawk Valley Health Systems.

In the last month, possible cases that were tested in Ithaca and Utica came back negative.

The only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state are in the New York City area. A 50-year-old man is in the hospital with underlying respiratory problems. A 39-year-old woman has a mild case, allowing her to stay at home, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9