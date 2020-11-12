2 people injured after crash on I-481 South near Town of DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries — after a crash on I-481 South near the Town of DeWitt on Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., a Honda sedan was in stop and go traffic on I-481 South when it was hit from behind by a white pick-up truck, according to police.

The driver of the Honda sedan was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. At this time, the driver is in stable condition, according to police.

The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

No tickets have been issued as of Wednesday night.

If anyone has any information regarding the accident, contact the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or email tips@townofdewitt.com.