Police: 2 people shot in City of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the City of Syracuse on Thursday night.

The call went out around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Townsend Street off of East Adams, which is not far from Interstate 81.

Sgt. Matt Malinowski with the Syracuse Police Department said that two people were shot, one man and one woman.

Their injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Police cleared the scene around 11:15 p.m. and the investigation is ongoing.