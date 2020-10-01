2 political signs vandalized in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tired of his political signs being vandalized and stolen, a Liverpool homeowner invested in security cameras to catch the culprits in the act.
The homeowner caught two women on camera casually walking down his street and noticing the 2020 Trump Pence sign. They kicked it at first and then decided to pick it up, walk with it a bit and then throw it in some bushes.
The homeowner has filed a police report with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information about this, email any tips to sheriffstips@ongov.net.
