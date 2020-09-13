2 potential COVID-19 exposures announced at The Chowder House in New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced Sunday that The Chowder House may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 twice.
If you were at The Chowder House located at 57 Burrstone Rd. on Friday, September 4 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., or on Friday, September 11 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
If you were at The Chowder House during the times listed above, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after your visit.
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
