2 potential COVID-19 exposures announced at The Chowder House in New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced Sunday that The Chowder House may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 twice.

If you were at The Chowder House located at 57 Burrstone Rd. on Friday, September 4 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., or on Friday, September 11 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at The Chowder House during the times listed above, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after your visit.

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

