2 qualified production facilities in Onondaga Co. could bring more local films to the area

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 2019 saw record numbers in terms of the local film industry. Seven productions took place within Onondaga County, bringing with it over $20 million for the community.

Now, there are two new qualified production facilities in the county.

The Oncenter and Redhouse Arts Center are now on the list.

Film productions are required to utilize qualified facilities in order to receive the New York State Film Tax Credit.

The new additions increases the number of productions that are able to be filmed in the area at one time.

The addition also allows for greater social distancing and safety measures.