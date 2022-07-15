SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 26 to July 2, 2022.

Two restaurants failed their inspection: Popeye’s Restaurant in North Syracuse and Vito’s Ristorante in East Syracuse. Both restaurants had a critical violation. You can see the details of the infractions below.

Popeye’s Restaurant

3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, N.Y. 13212

Critical Violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous food

Code Requirements: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding

Inspector Findings: Three pieces of chicken breast filets were noted in the hot holding at 128-131°F by the inspector. The lead person on duty said that the batch of filets had been there for around a half hour. The inspector reports that the out of temperature filets were piled above the rest, which were measured around 138-146°F. The inspector says that there is no time monitoring system in place with this hot hold and the usual system is absent. The inspector added that the filets are now monitored with signage and are to be discarded at 4:30 p.m.

Other violations include:

  • Food not protected in general
    • Ice scoop stored in wall bracket noted resting against mildew area on the wall (#8B, one time)
  • Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
    • Walk-in cooler exterior door handle missing or broken (#11A, one time)
    • Stainless steel and plastic food pans, lids, and various utensils stored in unclean condition after inadequate washing process (#11C, one time)
    • Debris accumulated on raw rice bin, interior and exterior of microwave oven, some exterior and interior walk-in cooler doors, and lower shelving (#11D, four times)
  • Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities
    • Water puddles noted in front of walk-in cooler, floor under racks unclean, and baseboard tiles damaged. Mildew present around the wall with the mop basin (#15A, four times)

Vito’s Ristorante

320 East First Street, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

Code Requirements: Enough refrigerated storage space equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained, or operated so that potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F

Inspector Findings: The inspector found that the large walk-in cooler was not operating properly to maintain foods at or below 45°F. The inspector noted that fans were blowing out air at 53°F. 4 cases of chicken, 3 pans of sausage, 6 pans of meatballs, 4 cases of veal, 2 cases of steak, 8 quarts of heavy cream, and 2 gallons of milk were all noted between 47-50°F for less than two hours. The inspector shares that the repair company should have arrived sometime on June 30.

Other violations:

  • Food not protected in general
    • Cases of food stored on floor in walk-in freezer (#8A, one time)
  • Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
    • Interior of ice machine not clean (#11C, one time)
    • Shelving in walk-in cooler not clean and noted with accumulation and mold. Dry storage shelving not clean. Drawer coolers under grill not clean. Fan guards in walk-in coolers and reach-in coolers not clean (#11D, four times)
  • Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities
    • Floor in storage room noted in poor repair, tiles missing and not easily cleanable. Floor under prep sink noted with heavy build up. Floors in walk-in cooler under shelving not clean (#15A, two times)

Below is a list of inspected locations that are operating acceptably:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATION
Amber Congregational Church2394 Otisco Valley RoadOtisco
Ashley Lynn Winery4142 State Route 104Onondaga County
Average Joe’s2119 Downer StreetVan Buren
Baked Potato Express210 Terminal Road WestSalina
Barbagallo’s Tavern6344 East Molloy RoadDewitt
Bellevue Country Club1901 Glenwood AvenueSyracuse
Bi-Won, The Secret Garden2731 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse
Bookmark Cafe (The)1 Arkie Albanese AvenueManlius
Bruegger’s Bagels Bakery #38945198 West Taft RoadClay
Bull & Bear Roadhouse6402 Collamer RoadDewitt
Burger King Restaurant #378621 Butternut StreetSyracuse
Burger King Restaurant #3963603 Brewerton RoadSalina
Cake Bar484 South Salina StreetSyracuse
Christ Church407 East Seneca StreetManlius
Delicious Delight Commissary2008 South AvenueSyracuse
Dunkin Donuts3800 Brewerton RoadClay
Dunkin Donuts5194 West Taft RoadClay
Dunkin Donuts5865 Route 31Cicero
Dunkin Donuts8083 Brewerton RoadCicero
East Syr. Minoa Pop Warner Football230 Kinne StreetDewitt
Eden Hospitality118 East Genesee StreetSyracuse
Farm Girl Juicery484 South Salina StreetSyracuse
Firecracker Thai484 South Salina StreetSyracuse
Happy Eating Grounds Commissary222 Harrison StreetOnondaga
Hong Kong Chinese Take-Out Restauran1640 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse
Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse302 Old Liverpool RoadSalina
Jersey Mike’s Subs7903 Brewerton RoadCicero
Justin’s Food Cart3056 Burnet AvenueSyracuse
Knoxie’s Pub7088 Cherry Valley TurnpikePompey
Lakeside Fire Department Recreation1002 State Fair BoulevardGeddes
Limp Lizard Bar & Grill Mobile Unit4628 Onondaga BoulevardSyracuse
Liverpool 1st United Methodist Churc604 Oswego StreetSalina
Luna Cafe1001 East Fayette StreetSyracuse
Luv Handlz2500 James StreetSyracuse
McDonald’s of Cicero5879 State Route 31Cicero
Mi Casa Grande1706 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse
Miss Prissy’s484 South Salina StreetSyracuse
Northside CYO527 North Salina StreetSyracuse
Onondaga Lodge #32175 West Brighton AvenueSyracuse
Original Italian Pizza6131 South Salina StreetSyracuse
Panini’s222 Harrison StreetSyracuse
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Liverpool Methodist604 Oswego StreetSalina
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Westcott Community C826 Euclid AvenueSyracuse
Pie’s the Limit484 South Salina StreetSyracuse
Recess110 Montgomery StreetSyracuse
Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant510 Oswego StreetSalina
Skippy’s Soft Serve Truck #2210 West Terminal RoadSalina
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church210 Hazel StreetSalina
Starbucks #582523604 West Genesee StreetCamillus
Storming Crab2841 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse
Subway – Township 5174 Township BoulevardCamillus
Subway 290805194 West Taft RoadClay
Syracuse Taichi Bubble Tea919 East Genesee StreetSyracuse
Taco Bell #49767881 Brewerton RoadCicero
Tassone’s Wine Garden8113 Dexter ParkwayLysander
Tasty China6 Elm StreetTully
Traditions at the Links5904 North Burdick StreetManlius
Trinity Services I @ Hillbrook Deten4949 Velasko RoadOnondaga
Tully’s Good Times2943 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse
Utica Pizza Company628 South Main StreetClay
Water Street Bagel Co.239 East Water StreetSyracuse
Westcott Community Center826 Euclid AvenueSyracuse