SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 26 to July 2, 2022.

Two restaurants failed their inspection: Popeye’s Restaurant in North Syracuse and Vito’s Ristorante in East Syracuse. Both restaurants had a critical violation. You can see the details of the infractions below.

Popeye’s Restaurant

3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, N.Y. 13212

Critical Violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous food

Code Requirements: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding

Inspector Findings: Three pieces of chicken breast filets were noted in the hot holding at 128-131°F by the inspector. The lead person on duty said that the batch of filets had been there for around a half hour. The inspector reports that the out of temperature filets were piled above the rest, which were measured around 138-146°F. The inspector says that there is no time monitoring system in place with this hot hold and the usual system is absent. The inspector added that the filets are now monitored with signage and are to be discarded at 4:30 p.m.

Other violations include:

Food not protected in general Ice scoop stored in wall bracket noted resting against mildew area on the wall (#8B, one time)

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils Walk-in cooler exterior door handle missing or broken (#11A, one time) Stainless steel and plastic food pans, lids, and various utensils stored in unclean condition after inadequate washing process (#11C, one time) Debris accumulated on raw rice bin, interior and exterior of microwave oven, some exterior and interior walk-in cooler doors, and lower shelving (#11D, four times)

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities Water puddles noted in front of walk-in cooler, floor under racks unclean, and baseboard tiles damaged. Mildew present around the wall with the mop basin (#15A, four times)



Vito’s Ristorante

320 East First Street, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

Code Requirements: Enough refrigerated storage space equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained, or operated so that potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F

Inspector Findings: The inspector found that the large walk-in cooler was not operating properly to maintain foods at or below 45°F. The inspector noted that fans were blowing out air at 53°F. 4 cases of chicken, 3 pans of sausage, 6 pans of meatballs, 4 cases of veal, 2 cases of steak, 8 quarts of heavy cream, and 2 gallons of milk were all noted between 47-50°F for less than two hours. The inspector shares that the repair company should have arrived sometime on June 30.

Other violations:

Food not protected in general Cases of food stored on floor in walk-in freezer (#8A, one time)

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils Interior of ice machine not clean (#11C, one time) Shelving in walk-in cooler not clean and noted with accumulation and mold. Dry storage shelving not clean. Drawer coolers under grill not clean. Fan guards in walk-in coolers and reach-in coolers not clean (#11D, four times)

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities Floor in storage room noted in poor repair, tiles missing and not easily cleanable. Floor under prep sink noted with heavy build up. Floors in walk-in cooler under shelving not clean (#15A, two times)



