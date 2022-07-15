SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 26 to July 2, 2022.
Two restaurants failed their inspection: Popeye’s Restaurant in North Syracuse and Vito’s Ristorante in East Syracuse. Both restaurants had a critical violation. You can see the details of the infractions below.
Popeye’s Restaurant
3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, N.Y. 13212
Critical Violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous food
Code Requirements: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding
Inspector Findings: Three pieces of chicken breast filets were noted in the hot holding at 128-131°F by the inspector. The lead person on duty said that the batch of filets had been there for around a half hour. The inspector reports that the out of temperature filets were piled above the rest, which were measured around 138-146°F. The inspector says that there is no time monitoring system in place with this hot hold and the usual system is absent. The inspector added that the filets are now monitored with signage and are to be discarded at 4:30 p.m.
Other violations include:
- Food not protected in general
- Ice scoop stored in wall bracket noted resting against mildew area on the wall (#8B, one time)
- Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
- Walk-in cooler exterior door handle missing or broken (#11A, one time)
- Stainless steel and plastic food pans, lids, and various utensils stored in unclean condition after inadequate washing process (#11C, one time)
- Debris accumulated on raw rice bin, interior and exterior of microwave oven, some exterior and interior walk-in cooler doors, and lower shelving (#11D, four times)
- Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities
- Water puddles noted in front of walk-in cooler, floor under racks unclean, and baseboard tiles damaged. Mildew present around the wall with the mop basin (#15A, four times)
Vito’s Ristorante
320 East First Street, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057
Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods
Code Requirements: Enough refrigerated storage space equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained, or operated so that potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F
Inspector Findings: The inspector found that the large walk-in cooler was not operating properly to maintain foods at or below 45°F. The inspector noted that fans were blowing out air at 53°F. 4 cases of chicken, 3 pans of sausage, 6 pans of meatballs, 4 cases of veal, 2 cases of steak, 8 quarts of heavy cream, and 2 gallons of milk were all noted between 47-50°F for less than two hours. The inspector shares that the repair company should have arrived sometime on June 30.
Other violations:
- Food not protected in general
- Cases of food stored on floor in walk-in freezer (#8A, one time)
- Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils
- Interior of ice machine not clean (#11C, one time)
- Shelving in walk-in cooler not clean and noted with accumulation and mold. Dry storage shelving not clean. Drawer coolers under grill not clean. Fan guards in walk-in coolers and reach-in coolers not clean (#11D, four times)
- Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities
- Floor in storage room noted in poor repair, tiles missing and not easily cleanable. Floor under prep sink noted with heavy build up. Floors in walk-in cooler under shelving not clean (#15A, two times)
Below is a list of inspected locations that are operating acceptably:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|Amber Congregational Church
|2394 Otisco Valley Road
|Otisco
|Ashley Lynn Winery
|4142 State Route 104
|Onondaga County
|Average Joe’s
|2119 Downer Street
|Van Buren
|Baked Potato Express
|210 Terminal Road West
|Salina
|Barbagallo’s Tavern
|6344 East Molloy Road
|Dewitt
|Bellevue Country Club
|1901 Glenwood Avenue
|Syracuse
|Bi-Won, The Secret Garden
|2731 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|Bookmark Cafe (The)
|1 Arkie Albanese Avenue
|Manlius
|Bruegger’s Bagels Bakery #3894
|5198 West Taft Road
|Clay
|Bull & Bear Roadhouse
|6402 Collamer Road
|Dewitt
|Burger King Restaurant #378
|621 Butternut Street
|Syracuse
|Burger King Restaurant #396
|3603 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|Cake Bar
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|Christ Church
|407 East Seneca Street
|Manlius
|Delicious Delight Commissary
|2008 South Avenue
|Syracuse
|Dunkin Donuts
|3800 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|Dunkin Donuts
|5194 West Taft Road
|Clay
|Dunkin Donuts
|5865 Route 31
|Cicero
|Dunkin Donuts
|8083 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|East Syr. Minoa Pop Warner Football
|230 Kinne Street
|Dewitt
|Eden Hospitality
|118 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|Farm Girl Juicery
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|Firecracker Thai
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|Happy Eating Grounds Commissary
|222 Harrison Street
|Onondaga
|Hong Kong Chinese Take-Out Restauran
|1640 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
|302 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|Jersey Mike’s Subs
|7903 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|Justin’s Food Cart
|3056 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|Knoxie’s Pub
|7088 Cherry Valley Turnpike
|Pompey
|Lakeside Fire Department Recreation
|1002 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|Limp Lizard Bar & Grill Mobile Unit
|4628 Onondaga Boulevard
|Syracuse
|Liverpool 1st United Methodist Churc
|604 Oswego Street
|Salina
|Luna Cafe
|1001 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|Luv Handlz
|2500 James Street
|Syracuse
|McDonald’s of Cicero
|5879 State Route 31
|Cicero
|Mi Casa Grande
|1706 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|Miss Prissy’s
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|Northside CYO
|527 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|Onondaga Lodge #32
|175 West Brighton Avenue
|Syracuse
|Original Italian Pizza
|6131 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|Panini’s
|222 Harrison Street
|Syracuse
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Liverpool Methodist
|604 Oswego Street
|Salina
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Westcott Community C
|826 Euclid Avenue
|Syracuse
|Pie’s the Limit
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|Recess
|110 Montgomery Street
|Syracuse
|Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant
|510 Oswego Street
|Salina
|Skippy’s Soft Serve Truck #2
|210 West Terminal Road
|Salina
|St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
|210 Hazel Street
|Salina
|Starbucks #58252
|3604 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|Storming Crab
|2841 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|Subway – Township 5
|174 Township Boulevard
|Camillus
|Subway 29080
|5194 West Taft Road
|Clay
|Syracuse Taichi Bubble Tea
|919 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|Taco Bell #4976
|7881 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|Tassone’s Wine Garden
|8113 Dexter Parkway
|Lysander
|Tasty China
|6 Elm Street
|Tully
|Traditions at the Links
|5904 North Burdick Street
|Manlius
|Trinity Services I @ Hillbrook Deten
|4949 Velasko Road
|Onondaga
|Tully’s Good Times
|2943 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|Utica Pizza Company
|628 South Main Street
|Clay
|Water Street Bagel Co.
|239 East Water Street
|Syracuse
|Westcott Community Center
|826 Euclid Avenue
|Syracuse