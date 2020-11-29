2 schools in Liverpool Central School District switch to remote learning for Monday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Soule Road Middle School and Nate Perry Elementary School will be learning remotely on Monday, November 30.

For Soule Road, they are suspending in-person learning until at least Friday, December 4. This is because a large number of students and staff are under mandatory quarantines.

Soule Road Middle School hopes to return to in-person learning on Monday, December 7.

Nate Perry is also closing due to the large number of students and staff that are subject to a quarantine. However, Nate Perry plans to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, December 1.

