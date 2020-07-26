2 stabbed after fight breaks out near Syracuse University early Sunday morning

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed early Sunday morning near Syracuse University.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Dablon Ct. around 12:55 a.m., for reports of a fight going on.

When they arrived at the scene, officers quickly broke up the fight and discovered a 44-year-old man who had suffered a stab wound in the leg. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say a 19-year-old woman also arrived at Upstate Hospital with a stab wound to the head around the same time.

Both victims are expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.