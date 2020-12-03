2 students at Chestnut Hill Middle School test positive for COVID-19, school will learn remotely Friday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Chestnut Hill Middle School will be learning remotely Friday, December 3, after the school learned two students recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The Liverpool School District said they learned Thursday that two students at Chestnut Hill Middle School tested positive for coronavirus.
As a result of the positive tests, all students at Chestnut Hill Middle will be learning remotely Friday, December 4.
The Onondaga County Health Department is currently in the process of identifying and contacting anyone who may have been in close contact with the students who tested positive. Anyone who is identified as a close contact will be subject to a quarantine and will not be allowed at school until cleared by the health department.
