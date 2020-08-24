2 Syracuse men face burglary charges in connection to 3 burglaries

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse men are facing burglary charges after The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office connected them to an incident that happened in the Town of Onondaga.

On Aug, 16 around 5:50 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4900 block of West Seneca Turnpike after the homeowner had found the home broken into.

The suspect had fled before deputies arrived and was last seen getting into an occupied SUV that was waiting down the street.

The homeowner reported that electronics and jewelry valued over $1,000 were stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

With help from a witness, a vehicle description was obtained and deputies located the vehicle traveling on Valley Drive in the City of Syracuse.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and the two occupants were identified by the victim and the witness.

While investigating the first incident, another burglary was reported in the 4000 block of Onondaga Boulevard. Video surveillance taken from the area found the same suspects damaging a screen door and entering a mudroom to steal shoes.

The suspects had also damaged the homeowner’s motorcycle while attempting to take it.

A third burglary was then reported to the Solvay Police Department. This burglary occurred in the 200 block of Fifth Street and involved the same suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies identified the suspects as John Jackson, 40 of Syracuse, and Dante Scott, 20 of Syracuse. Both men were charged with the following:

Two counts of burglary in the second degree

Two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree

Two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree

Two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree

Two counts of petit larceny

Jackson and Scott were both arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court. Scott’s bail was set at $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond, while Jackson was held on no bail.

Both men are to remain in the Justice Center at this time.