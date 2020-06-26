2 Syracuse pools will open July 16

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two pools in Syracuse will open starting July 16 to help families keep cool and have some fun.
They have been kept closed because the city couldn’t afford to open them due to financial troubles from COVID-19.
Mayor Ben Walsh said Kirk Park and Schiller Park pools will be open from noon to 6 p.m.
Their goal is to raise $100,000 in the next week to open Onondaga and Thornden park pools.
