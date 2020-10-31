2 Syracuse School District employees placed on administrative leave after wearing ‘No Lives Matter’ shirts for Halloween

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two staff members in the Syracuse City School District were placed on administrative leave Saturday after it was discovered they were wearing shirts that said “No Lives Matter” for Halloween.

The shirts had the words “No Lives Matter” written on them along with images of fictional serial killers Michael Myers and Jason Underneath.

The picture of the two staff members wearing the shirts was seen on social media and received instant backlash from many members of the community.

The Syracuse City School District has since released a statement saying the employees seen in the photo have been placed on administrative leave.

In the statement, the school district also calls the shirts “racist, insulting and offensive and not consistent with [the school district’s] core beliefs and values.”

The incident is being investigated by the school district’s Human Resources Department.

Full statement released by the Syracuse City School District: