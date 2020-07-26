2 vehicles struck by gunfire near Hanover Square early Sunday morning, no injuries reported

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, but thankfully, no one was injured, as shots were fired in downtown Syracuse early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the corner of E. Water Street and S. Warren Street at approximately 12:07 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple bullet casings and two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. You can also submit a tip by using the Syracuse Police Department’s Tips app.