2-year-old hospitalized after being hit by a car in Mexico parking lot

MEXICO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A young boy was hospitalized on Monday after being hit by a car in a parking lot.

New York State Police have confirmed that Troopers responded to the incident at the Maytag Coin Laundry Mat in the afternoon on September 20 for reports of a 2-year-old hit by a vehicle.

According to Police, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Katherine M. Patterson, was driving through the laundry mat’s parking lot, when the boy ran between two parked cars. The boy then ran directly into the path of the vehicle.

The boy was transported by McFee Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital with a fractured leg and contusions.

NYSP announced that no charges will be filed against the driver in this investigation.