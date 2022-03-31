CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It’s a worldwide collaboration. Nearly two dozen local breweries are doing their part to raise money for humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. 20 breweries across Central New York are partnering together in a worldwide brewing effort with Pravda Beer Theatre, a brewery in Lviv, Ukraine to help those in need.

From Central New York all the way to Ukraine.

“The brewing industry here is like a family and it definitely goes beyond the bounds of Central New York or the states in general and it’s just the right thing to do,” says Andrew Brooks, Director of Brewing Operations, Talking Cursive Brewing Company.

20 breweries right here at home, coming together with a common goal in mind.

“Just raise awareness of what’s happening in Ukraine and hopefully raise some money to help the people out there,” says Ivan Dedek, Brewmaster at Meier’s Creek Brewing Company.

The collaboration beer is in the works right now, sparked by a Facebook post from the head brewer at Pravda Beer Theater, a brewery in Lviv, Ukraine.

Dedek added, “We’re brewing one of their recipes so it’s golden strong ale. It’s dry hop.”

It takes about seven hours to brew the beer. Once it’s done being brewed, it will be sold on both tap and in cans in about two and a half weeks.

“As soon as it’s released, we’ll let people know when the beer is going to be released and they should go get it as soon as possible,” says Dedek.

Pour a glass or pop a can knowing the money out of your pocket is going toward a great cause.

Below are the 20 participating breweries:

Talking Cursive, Syracuse

Stout Beard, Syracuse

Meier’s Creek, Cazenovia

ONCO Fermentations, Tully

Freight Yard, Clay

Underground Beer Lab, East Syracuse

Willow Rock, Syracuse

WT Brews, Baldwinsville

Heritage Hill, Pompey

Middle Ages, Syracuse

Buried Acorn, Syracuse

Full Boar, North Syracuse

Eastwood, Syracuse

Local 315, Warners

Anything But Beer, Syracuse

Seneca Street, Manlius

Riseform, Marcellus

McGraw Box, McGraw

Critz Farms, Cazenovia

Bullfinch, Syracuse