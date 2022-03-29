SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Twenty breweries in Central New York will take part in a worldwide brewing effort with a brewery in Lviv, Ukraine, Talking Cursive Brewing Company announced. The Lviv brewery, Pravda Beer Theatre, shared a recipe for a dry-topped golden ale that will be brewed at Meier’s Creek Brewing Company and will be available on draft and in cans at other local breweries.

You can find the collaboration beer, an 8% ABV ale called Putin Hulyo, starting in mid-April at these local breweries:

Talking Cursive, Syracuse

Stout Beard, Syracuse

Meier’s Creek, Cazenovia

ONCO Fermentations, Tully

Freight Yard, Clay

Underground Beer Lab, East Syracuse

Willow Rock, Syracuse

WT Brews, Baldwinsville

Heritage Hill, Pompey

Middle Ages, Syracuse

Buried Acorn, Syracuse

Full Boar, North Syracuse

Eastwood Brewing Co., Syracuse

Local 315, Warners

Anything But Beer, Syracuse

Seneca Street, Manlius

Riseform, Marcellus

McGraw Box, McGraw

Critz Farms, Cazenovia

Bullfinch, Syracuse

The collaboration was initially sparked after the head brewer at Pravda Beer Theatre shared a post that their brewery would switch efforts from bottling beer to bottling Molotov cocktails. The post spread throughout brewing groups around the world and many wondered how they could help. Soon, hundreds of breweries around the world began brewing beers based on Pravda recipes.

The local coordination began when head brewer at Talking Cursive Brewing Company, Paul Zemba, and brewmaster at Stout Beard Brewing Company, Mike LeRoy, came together. Zemba said, “I felt it was important to show that not only is the CNY brewery family a tight-knit group that looks out for each other, but beyond that, we look out for the rest of our brewing family when they are in need.”

All profits from the beer will be donated to Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Lviv.