20 people sign up to speak on the record at public hearing regarding troubled Syracuse apartment building

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Up to 20 people signed up to speak on the record Monday morning at the public hearing regarding a troubled apartment building on James Street in Syracuse.

The Skyline Apartments is facing nuisance abatement proceedings by the City of Syracuse for repeated code violations and a litany of arrests of people on the property.

The building was where 93-year-old Connie Tuori was living when a woman broke into her apartment unit and killed her, according to Syracuse Police.

The suspect, 23-year-old Victoria Afet, has been charged with Tuori’s murder.

Monday morning, tenants of the building and neighbors of the property were invited to attend the hearing and put comments on the record.

Lawyers for the City of Syracuse and the Skyline Apartments both made opening remarks at the hearing.

Those who couldn’t make the hearing or weren’t willing to speak in public are welcome to submit written complaints.

The mailing address is:

Skyline Apartments Nuisance Abatement Hearing, ATTN: Mayor Ben Walsh

City of Syracuse

233 E. Washington Street

Syracuse, NY 13202