(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating an accident that occurred in Oneida County on Monday.

According to NYSP, they responded to a car and motorcycle crash that occurred at the intersection of Oriskany Boulevard and Myers Avenue in the village of Yorkville. An investigation into the crash determined that 54-year-old Tracy Sunter was operating a 2021 Toyota Highlander traveling north on Myers road prior to the accident.

When Sunter made a left turn onto Oriskany Boulevard she reportedly drove into the path of a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle that was traveling east on Oriskany Boulevard. The motorcycle was being operated by 20-year-old Devon J. Delles from Vernon.

Delles was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and was listed in serious condition. Sunter transported herself by private vehicle to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for minor injuries.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Yorkville Police Department, New York Mills Police Department, and the Whitestown Police Department. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.