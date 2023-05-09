SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old Liverpool man was arrested on Monday, May 8 after he stole a car, tried to drive away from police and crashed into a Centro Bus Shelter with several people inside.

Two Syracuse Police Officers were patrolled in the 300 block of Burt Street around 2:58 p.m. on an unrelated call on Monday when one of them observed a white Jeep Wrangler, that they knew to be reported stolen, driving toward them.

One of the police officers exited their patrol vehicle and ordered the driver of the Jeep, 20-year-old Ejarias Burgin of Liverpool, to stop. Burgin didn’t listen and instead put the vehicle in reverse and drove backwards speeding where the Jeep jumped over a curb and traveled through a grassy tree, before crashing into Centro Bus Shelter, which occupied several people.

After crashing into the bus shelter, Burgin continued in reverse before eventually colliding with a tree. Burgin then got outside the vehicle and began running away but was apprehended shortly after by police.

As a result of the crash, three people in the bus shelter were injured and had to be taken to area hospitals for various treatments. All of the three victims remain in stable condition.

Syracuse Police Officers arrested Burgin and took him into custody without incident.

Ejarias Burgin was arrested, and lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center for the following New York State Penal Law Charges:

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property Fourth Degree

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Third Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

Anyone can anonymously report tips through the Syracuse Police Department website by utilizing the tip411 service. To submit a tip, click the “Public Information” tab then select the “Anonymous Tips” tab.