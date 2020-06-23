SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Butternut and Spring streets.
At the scene, police found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to give Syracuse Police a call at (315) 442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Newsfeed Now: NASCAR shows support for Bubba Wallace; ‘Islam attack’ ad causing concerns
- 20-year-old man stabbed in the leg early Tuesday morning
- Syracuse city playgrounds, outdoor spray features now open
- Upstate looking for 600 families for COVID-19 study
- Police video reportedly shows different side to Columbus protester viral video
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App