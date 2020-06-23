20-year-old man stabbed in the leg early Tuesday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Butternut and Spring streets.

At the scene, police found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to give Syracuse Police a call at (315) 442-5222.

