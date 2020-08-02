20-year-old man stabbed multiple times near Solvay early Sunday morning, victim expected to survive

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times just after midnight, Sunday morning.

According to Syracuse Police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Willis Ave., near Twin Trees Too, for reports of a man who had just been stabbed around 12:34 a.m.

When they arrived, officers discovered a 20-year-old man who had suffered multiple stab wounds at the scene.

The victim was then transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or by using our Syracuse PD Tips App.