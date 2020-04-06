20-year-old Patrick Penfield finally feeling ‘100%’ after test shows he’s recovered from COVID-19

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Patrick Penfield answered his phone Monday morning, it was a physician’s assistant from the Onondaga County Health Department on the line.

Finally, the results were back from Penfield’s second test, more than two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Negative. The one word he and his family needed to hear.

Penfield had been retested Thursday at the Syracuse Community Health Center on South Salina Street, waiting in the same drive-thru lane where he was originally tested.

Penfield is now on the list of more than 100 people in Onondaga County who have recovered from coronavirus.

That means he’s allowed out of his government-mandated quarantine, as are his parents and sister.

The COVID-19 had led to pneumonia, which required Penfield to take some antibiotics.

When asked how he was feeling on Monday, Penfield told NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan: “100 percent. Back to normal. Really started to feel like myself again.”

Penfield likely caught coronavirus while studying abroad in Europe. His month of March began traveling the continent and ended in quarantine at his home in Lysander.

Now Penfield wants to brainstorm ways to help the community fight coronavirus. Since he’s built greater immunity than someone who hasn’t gotten it yet, he thinks he might be able to step up in unique ways.

One way he’s already committed to is donating his blood to Upstate University Hospital’s clinical trial testing plasma from recovered COVID-19 cases and injecting it into people who are battling it at the time.

While he and his family can’t go out to celebrate, he thinks some take-out dinner might be the next-best-thing.

