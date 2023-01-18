TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by many vehicles on I-81 northbound near mile marker 101.3 in the Town of Hastings on Tuesday, January 17 at 6:49 p.m. according to New York State Police.

Troopers say that when they arrived on the scene, they found many vehicles parked along the shoulder of the road. After interviews were conducted with drivers, it was revealed that several vehicles hit the victim on the road.

The 20-year-old man from Cicero who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim appeared to have walked in the lane of traffic on purpose after evidence was collected and interviews with witnesses were conducted.

New York State Police says that no criminal charges are expected against any of the drivers and the name of the victim is not being released at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back here for details as NewsChannel 9 receives them.