SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police.

Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse.

After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old victim who came in a private vehicle. The victim was shot in the left leg during the shooting, according to Syracuse Police Department.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital and is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.