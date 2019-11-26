Closings
200 families take home a turkey, thanks to Governor’s office

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Before Christmas comes, there is Thanksgiving. And now 200 families who would not be able to afford a turkey on their own can celebrate a traditional holiday, thanks to the Governor’s office and local lawmakers. 

“Turkeys are not cheap,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “It’s a burden on them and now to know they can walk in with their little kids and help them be part of a tradition that goes back to the beginning of our country’s founding and to celebrate and to let them know there’s people out there who care about them, that they’re not alone.”

Many of the now Central New Yorkers who took home a turkey on Tuesday came from Puerto Rico. They were displaced by Hurricane Maria and are now calling Onondaga County home.

