200 years ago, the first packet boat arrived in Syracuse via the Erie Canal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York will be celebrating the 200th anniversary of the iconic Erie Canal during a “bicentennial period” from 2017-2025, representing the span of construction of the Erie Canal, from the groundbreaking in Rome in 1817 to the fabled “Wedding of the Waters” in New York Harbor in 1825.

Monday, April 20 marked the 200th anniversary of the first packet boat, called Montezuma, to travel on the Erie Canal to Syracuse.

The event ushered in a revolutionary era in transportation that facilitated the movement of people, goods, and ideas into what was then a tiny hamlet.

The Montezuma set off from its namesake port to Syracuse with 70 passengers on April 13, 1820. According to an article on the Erie Canal Museum’s website, hundreds of people lined the banks of the Canal to witness the historic occasion.

For the next two hours, residents would celebrate the arrival of the Montezuma before 100 members of the crowd boarded the boat to travel to the newly built side canal to Salina where the celebration continued all the way up to what would eventually become the Oswego Canal.

This marked the beginning of boat travel in Syracuse.

Travel and shipping on the Erie Canal transformed Syracuse from a tiny hamlet of just 250 people into a city of more than 100,000 people by 1900 through commerce and industry. Today, Syracuse is New York State’s 5th largest city.

Continue the bicentennial celebration of the Erie Canal by taking a virtual tour of some of the city’s most historic sites or visiting virtual exhibits through the Erie Canal Museum’s website.