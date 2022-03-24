CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:30 a.m. on March 5, the Cortland Community SPCA was informed of an emaciated dog on East Holl Road in the town of Cortlandville.

The dog, a 4-year-old Pitbull that was later named Bambi, was abandoned on the side of the road in a cardboard box. Veterinary findings by the Cortland Community SPCA concluded that Bambi was severely underweight and had been malnourished for quite some time. They also found that she had excoriations on her head, hind limbs, and tail.

Image courtesy of the Cortland Community SPCA

The Cortland Community SPCA announced Thursday that they will offer a $2000 reward for any information that would lead to the arrest, conviction, and persecution for the person or persons responsible. $1000 has been provided by the NYS Humane Association and another $1000 was provided by the Cuse Pit Crew.

If you have any information about Bambi or who abandoned her, you can contact SPCA Senior Investigator Kelly Brown at (607) 749-0824 or at kbrown@cortlandspca.org.

Bambi’s condition has improved thanks to the hard work of the Cortland Community SPCA.