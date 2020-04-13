2020 Boilermaker Road Race postponed until September due to COVID-19

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time since 1978, the 2020 Boilermaker Road Race has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a virtual press conference on Monday, the race committee officially announced the new date for the race is September 13, 2020, the second Sunday in July.

The pandemic continues to impact us in more ways than one, ever since the virus made its way to Central New York.

The committee said it was not an easy call to make, but one that was necessary to keep all of Boilermaker Nation safe, as the annual race brings tens of thousands to Utica each year. This year, more than 11,600 runners have already signed up.

At first, the committee said they were holding off as long as they could. Mark Donovan, President of the Boilermaker, said the team came up with a contingency plan. The plan had two options: cancellation or postponement.

We would not be true to our tagline ‘challenging people to run the 15K because it’s supposed to be hard’ if we just folded up our tent and went home for the year. We felt that we needed to pursue that path of postponement. It was not only a part of our makeup, but one that we owed to Boilermaker Nation. Mark Donovan, President, Boilermaker

If for some reason you’re unable to participate on September 13, the Boilermaker committee has created options for runners:

Refund Complimentary rollover of your registration and fee to the 2021 Boilermaker Donate your registration fee to assist the race with its changes

The deadline for runners to choose what they need to do is Thursday, April 30, by 12 p.m.

All participants received the email below to the address on file with more information on how to make their choice.



Boilermaker email sent to all participants on April 13, 2020

The race times on September 13, 2020 will be the same as if they were held on the original date in July.

The Boilermaker committee said they’re still working on logistics and plans for runners to pick up their bibs, as well as the annual Boilermaker weekend traditions.

Although, it’s difficult to break this 42 year tradition, especially for a reason that’s out of our control, for those runners who need a little bit more time to train, now you have it!

For more information on other local and national races that have been postponed or cancelled, click here.

For more race updates from the Boilermaker, you can find their FAQ website page here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.