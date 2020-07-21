2020 Honeywell Sportsmen’s Days cancelled

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Another summer event has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, it’s the 2020 Honeywell Sportsmen’s Days.

Those with the Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs announced the decision late Monday afternoon.

Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery has played host to the vent in past years and it features everything from canoeing to fly fishing to checking out the shooting range.

Organizers are now looking ahead to planning next year’s event.

