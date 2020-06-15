Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

2020 Ithaca Festival cancelled

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2020 Ithaca Festival has been cancelled, due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Ithaca Festival was originally set for June, and then postponed to August. But on Monday, organizers for the Festival posted the update on their Facebook about this year’s event being cancelled.

The Festival says it will go on in 2021.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected