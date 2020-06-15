ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2020 Ithaca Festival has been cancelled, due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ithaca Festival was originally set for June, and then postponed to August. But on Monday, organizers for the Festival posted the update on their Facebook about this year’s event being cancelled.
The Festival says it will go on in 2021.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- OCRRA opens new and improved Rock Cut Road Transfer Station but only for commercial users
- Orange Nation Update From Syracuse AD John Wildhack
- Annual Vera House Elder Abuse Conference goes virtual
- Is there a relationship between a spike in crime and the coronavirus pandemic? Onondaga County DA weighs in
- 2020 Ithaca Festival cancelled
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App