2020 Ontario County Fair cancelled

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 177th annual Ontario County Fair scheduled for July 21-25 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The Ontario County Agricultural Society Board of Directors announced the cancellation Wednesday afternoon.

“The decision to cancel is an emotional one,” said Fair Board President Casey Kunes. “The annual tradition brings so much to the community and all involved. It’s especially hard when we consider our youth that prepare all year long and look forward to fair week. However, keeping everyone healthy and safe is the number one priority.”

The reopening of fairs and festivals falls within New York’s Phase Four, which is not likely to arrive until mid-July for Ontario County.

Safety requirements and preparations to the buildings and grounds, limiting the number of patrons in the grandstand and entertainment areas, while maintaining the current six feet social distancing rules, were taken into consideration when making the decision.

The Ontario County Fair averages 15,000 attendees annually and is run solely by volunteers.

The 177th Ontario County Fair is now scheduled for July 27 to July 31, 2021.