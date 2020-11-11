2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to be cut from Oneonta Thursday

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Millions will travel to the Rockefeller Center in New York City this winter to see the magnificent Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. This year’s tree will be chopped down and transported from Oneonta.

The tree, donated by Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta, will be cut down at 8 a.m. Thursday, November 12. A 115-foot trailer will then transport the tree to the Rockefeller Center for all to see.

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a Norwegian spruce that stands 75-feet tall, has a diameter of 45 feet and weighs eleven tons.

The tree is scheduled to be put up at the Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 14.

Details on how people can view the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree safely once it is put up will be announced in the coming weeks.

This is the second time in five years that the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has come from Oneonta.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.