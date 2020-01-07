2020 State of the State proposals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is rolling out his legislative proposals for 2020 ahead of his State of the State address on Wednesday.

The Governor has already unveiled 30 legislative issues.

Cuomo will give his annual State of the State address in Albany. It’s scheduled for January 8, 2020, at the Empire State Plaza.

