2021 changes to the Syracuse Heart Walk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk normally draws thousands every year to help raise awareness for heart disease, stroke and living healthier lives.

In 2020, COVID-19 forced the walk to go, like most things, virtual.

Starting on Thursday, you can join the Heart Walk’s kickoff safely from the comfort of your own home or office.

One more day until the @AHANewYork Syracuse Heart Challenge Kickoff ‼️



Things may look different this year but good news! You can join us safely from the comfort of your own home or office tomorrow. There’s even 3 times to choose from. 🙌



I hope you tune in! #SyrHeartWalk pic.twitter.com/U2FGCFuiBs — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) January 27, 2021

All you have to do is log on to Facebook. Find our page and stream with us live there. We’ll have a comments section, so the more that you engage with us the better. Just hear about what we have, and all of the initiatives that we have going on. Syracuse Heart Challenge Director — Kristin Thompson-Henry

Small steps now could reverse effects down the line of cardiovascular disease.

There are three different options for the Syracuse Heart Walk. You can find them here: