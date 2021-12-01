2021 CNY Family Business Awards will take place December 2

Construction workers talk at a USA Properties Fund site, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Simi Valley, Calif. Hiring has weakened for six straight months. Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost since the coronavirus struck. And this week, the Congressional Budget Office forecast that employment won’t regain its pre-pandemic level until 2024. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Business Journal Family Business Awards are set from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 2 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Destiny USA. This event recognizes local family-owned businesses headquartered in Central New York that strongly impact the community and economy.

Family businesses represent 60% of the US workforce. Out of that percentage, a total of 47% of family-owned businesses do not have a successor. Family businesses are responsible for generating 64% of America’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to Score.org

The list of the 2021 honorees from the Family Business Awards can be seen below:

– Business Innovation

Air Innovations, Inc.

– Community Service Excellence

Northland Communications

– Family Business Leader

William and Pamela Rexer, Amrex Chemical

– International Development

Glottal Enterprises Inc.

– Multi-Generational Family Business Award

Feldmeier Equipment

Syracuse Blue Print Co., Inc.

– Woman-Owned Family Business

Danielle Mercuri Campolito, Rise N Shine I LODED

How to register and additional information on the list of honorees can be found on the CNY Business Journal website.