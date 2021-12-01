2021 CNY Family Business Awards will take place December 2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Business Journal Family Business Awards are set from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 2 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Destiny USA. This event recognizes local family-owned businesses headquartered in Central New York that strongly impact the community and economy.
Family businesses represent 60% of the US workforce. Out of that percentage, a total of 47% of family-owned businesses do not have a successor. Family businesses are responsible for generating 64% of America’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to Score.org
The list of the 2021 honorees from the Family Business Awards can be seen below:
– Business Innovation
Air Innovations, Inc.
– Community Service Excellence
Northland Communications
– Family Business Leader
William and Pamela Rexer, Amrex Chemical
– International Development
Glottal Enterprises Inc.
– Multi-Generational Family Business Award
Feldmeier Equipment
Syracuse Blue Print Co., Inc.
– Woman-Owned Family Business
Danielle Mercuri Campolito, Rise N Shine I LODED
How to register and additional information on the list of honorees can be found on the CNY Business Journal website.