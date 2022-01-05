2021 crime statistics for Central New York released by the CNY Crime Analysis Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central New York Crime Analysis Center recently released the 2021 year-end crime statistics for Syracuse.

Overall, crime was down 9% for the year, driven by a 13% decline in property crime, the center reports. Violent crime was up 2% in 2021. There were 29 homicides in Syracuse in 2021, which is 2 lower than 2020.

The city’s clearance rate — the proportion of crimes where an arrest is made by the police versus all crimes known by the police — for homicide investigations during 2021 was 69%.

In 2022, the center reports, the Syracuse Police Department will adopt a new crime reporting system, the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). NIBRS will improve overall crime data quality by capturing many details related to a crime. More details and reports will be available on the Syracuse Police Department’s website.

The entire 2021 crime report can be found below.

